Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said on Wednesday that people of Jammu & Kashmir have rendered immortal sacrifices in the Love of Pakistan and this story still continues to bring it to its logical end.

While addressing a seminar under the auspices of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC) at Jammu and Kashmir House on Wednesday, the AJK premier said Kashmir issue was not a bilateral dispute and Kashmiris were core party of the dispute.

Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Secretary General PPP AJK chapter Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Raja Muhammad Yasin of Muslim Conference, Minister for Food Syed Shaukat Ali shah, Minister for Rehabilitation Raja Muhammad Saddique Khan, Naseema Wani MLA, Raffique Dar of JKLF, Mansoor Qadir Dar Secretary Liberation Cell and others speakers also addressed the seminar.

Farooq Haider said “In the third phase of freedom movement, 95 thousand Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for the right to self-determination.” Kashmiris have written an immortal story of sacrifices. Ch Ghulam Abbas was a true lover of Pakistan, his teaching was full of respect, and honesty,” he said.

Raja Farooq Haider revealed that Indian Prime Minister Moodi was behind the armed operation in occupied Kashmir. He further said that Ch Ghulam Abbas was personality of multiple dimensions. His honesty and patriotism was unique. These were the qualities, why Quaid-e-Azam declared him, his successive.

“We need leader of his same charisma and qualities as the situation in occupied Kashmir a very painful,” he pointed out.

He said that educated youth in occupied Kashmir has stood up against the oppression of India. He asked the foreign office of Pakistan to summon the Indian Ambassador and ledge protest over Pulwama massacre. Farooq Haider said that a joint meeting of AJK political and Huriyat Leadership will be called to evolve a joint strategy.