KANDHKOT - Kashmore police claimed to have nabbed 1,088 proclaimed offenders, 896 absconders besides smashing dozens of hideouts during the last six months.

According to a press release issued by SSP office, Kashmore police caught 1,088 proclaimed offenders, 896 absconders. It is stated that police under the supervision of SSP Haidar Raza arrested 55 notorious dacoits who were wanted in heinous crime such as murder, blasting at tracks and pipelines, kidnapping, robbery for ransom and other cases were held while cases were registered against them at Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan areas.

As per detail, Police smashed dozens of hideouts of katcha area including Miyani, Gheehalpur, Badani, Ghoraghat and others now in those areas of police have established new pickets. Kashmore police also recovered 3 abductees and also nabbed the four kidnappers. According to release, at least 300 gamblers were arrested during raids at the gambling dens beside recovering 425000 stake cash. However weapons including 4 Kalshankoves, 5 mousers, 3 rifles, 65 TT pistols, 3 revolvers, 2 hand grenades, 34 shotguns, 220 cartridges and hundreds of bullets were recovered from their possession.

While 18 kg hashish, 4kg opium, 167kg bhang , 85 bottles of english wine and 607 local made wine recovered and more than 200 drug peddlers have arrested. 36 snatched motor bikes and 140 snatched cellphones have recovered and also handed over to owners it was also claimed. It is worthy to mention here that due to proactive policies of Police the law and order situation has been increased in entire district .