LOS ANGELES:- Kylie Minogue has announced she is set to perform on the Pyramid stage for Glastonbury›s Sunday afternoon Legend slot in 2019. The 50-year-old pop princess was scheduled to hit the stage at the music extravaganza, held at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset, England, 14 years ago but was forced to pull out a month before when she discovered that she had breast cancer. However, more than a decade on, the ‘Spinning Around’ hitmaker will finally get her chance to perform at the five-day festival on the Pyramid stage on June 30, 2019.