Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, held a meeting with High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim, to discuss avenues of mutual cooperation for youth empowerment through the promotion of technical and vocational training.

Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim briefed the SAPM on Youth Affairs on various initiatives his government is taking for the socio-economic development of youth in Malaysia.

He appreciated the vision of Pakistani government for the uplift and empowerment of its youth, which comprises 64 percent of the population. He expressed hope that both countries can work together for exploring various avenues for socio-economic empowerment of Pakistani youth. Moreover, he conveyed his commitment for offering scholarships to Pakistani students in Malaysian universities.

Muhammad Usman Dar thanked the high commissioner for his country's interest in working with the Pakistani Government for the empowerment of youth