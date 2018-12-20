Share:

WELLINGTON - Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on centuries as rain allowed for just 13 overs of play on the final day at Wellington’s Basin Reserve, drawing the first Test.

First wet weather delayed the start of the day’s play on Wednesday, 19 December, by close to ninety minutes. Then after just 50-odd minutes of play arrived another bout of showers which resulted in a damp end to a fine Test match.

Sri Lanka came into the fifth day still trailing New Zealand’s first innings score by 37 runs despite the herculean effort by Mendis and Mathews, who had batted all of the fourth day on a fantastic batting wicket. They finally finished on 287/3.

After New Zealand had posted a massive 578 on the back of Tom Latham’s unbeaten 264, Sri Lanka were in a tough position at 13/3 in their second dig, and were faced with the possibility of an innings defeat, having scored just 282 in the first innings.

But Mendis and Mathews showed tremendous fight against everything the New Zealand attack could throw at them. They hardly even offered a half chance throughout their vigil of well over 400 balls each.

The duo continued to display the same grit in the few overs on day five under slightly more bowler-friendly conditions. Mendis finished unbeaten on 141, while Mathews scored a fine 120*.

New Zealand would have felt they still had the chance to force a result had rain not interfered, even as Sri Lanka will rest happy in the knowledge that they earned their luck. The sides will next meet for the second and final Test of the series for the Boxing Day (26 December) Test at Hagley Oval.

Kane Williamson was full of praise for the Sri Lankan pair of Mendis and Mathews after their stunning rearguard ensured a draw in the first Test.

Mendis and Mathews batted out the entire fourth day and 13 overs on day five, before rain ruined any chances of a New Zealand win.

New Zealand’s captain hailed the efforts of the opposition batsmen, who were resolute in defence as they both compiled patient hundreds. Mendis finished unbeaten on 141, while Mathews – who celebrated his ton with a show of push-ups ­– finished on 120 not out.

“That is one of the beauties of Test cricket - two guys put their hand up and didn’t give us an opportunity for a day,” said Williamson.

“Very rarely do you go a whole day where there’s not an opportunity regardless of what you try. There were a couple of wide balls that lobbed maybe 10 centimetres in the air toward point, but only five metres in distance. I think that was the best we got.”

“We sat down and had a number of conversations with other senior players and at breaks and said ‘what’s something else we can try?’ and we tried pretty much all of it.”

The Black Caps’ efforts were not helped by a pitch that offered little assistance to the New Zealand seamers who were excellent in the first-innings, bowling Sri Lanka out for 282.

“Without bounce in the surface and the defensive strokes that were played, nothing was carrying through to the keeper,” added Williamson. “There wasn’t a lot happening off the pitch. We tried a few short balls and changes of tack, and tried to build pressure for a period of time to buy a wicket to a certain extent. But it wasn’t to be.”

“They were very disciplined, very patient, and weren’t looking to bat aggressively, which might have given us an opportunity. They played very nicely.”

Scorecard

SRI LANKA 1ST INNINGS: 282

NEW ZEALAND 1ST INNINGS: 578

SRI LANKA 2ND INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 259-3):

M Gunathilaka lbw Boult 3

F Karunaratne c Boult b Southee 10

D de Silva b Southee 0

K Mendis not out 141

A Mathews not out 120

EXTRAS: (lb2, nb3, w8) 13

TOTAL: (for 3 wkts, 115 overs) 287

FOW: 1-5, 2-10, 3-13

BOWLING: Southee 25-8-52-2, Boult 25-4-62-1, Wagner 23-4-100-0 (4w, 2nb), de Grandhomme 13-4-24-0 (1nb), Patel 28-10-46-0, Raval 1-0-1-0

TOSS: New Zealand

UMPIRES: Rod Tucker (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV UMPIRE: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

MATCH REFEREE: Richie Richardson (WIS)