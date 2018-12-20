Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Two minor siblings, who were reported missing a couple of days ago, were found dead. Key suspects among four suspects held.

According to police, key accused Shakeel was engaged with Nabeela Bibi of Feroz Wattwan but due to some family disputes, the lady got married with another person of Jaranwala and she had two children.

A couple of days earlier, Nabeela Bibi came to home of her parents in Sheikhupura and the culprit along with his brother Ali, cousin Hafeez and Shahid abducted her two children 3-year-old Tauheed and Khadeeja 02.

The brutal culprits killed the two children and dumped their bodies in Kale Watwan canal.

The suspects were caught red-handed as they were trying to dispose of the bodies in a drain, the police added.

DPO Sheikhupura Jahanzeb Khan taking notice of the crime constituted a team which arrested all the four culprits who confessed to the crime, saying that they kidnapped and killed the children to take revenge from their mother.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the detainees and they were being interrogated.

It is to be recalled that three- and two-year-old Tauheed and Khadija were reported missing Sunday night and were thought to have been kidnapped when they did not return from the nearby market.

The children had gone to purchase candy during a visit to their maternal grandparents' house in the city's Feroze Wattwan neighbourhood near Faisalabad Road.

Police said they had arrested three suspects, including a former fiancée of the children's maternal uncle and her brother.

After the children had gone missing, their worried family had searched the area and made announcements through local mosques as well but the attempts had remained futile. A case was filed and police had commenced a search.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Punjab IGP.