KARACHI - Medical reports termed food poisoning as the source of death of the two minors after dining out, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Eighteen-month-old Ahmed and five-year-old Muhammad had passed away on November 11 after dining out at Karachi’s Arizona Grill accompanied by their mother the night before.

DIG Javed Alam Odho flanked by SSP Tariq Dhrejo of District South addressing the newsmen said that the medical reports confirmed that the food at Arizona Grill restaurant had high levels of bacteria.

DIG Odho said that the kids died while consumed unhygienic food at the Arizona Grill Restaurant while their mother was also severely ill due to the consumption of the same food.

DIG Odho further said that keeping the medical reports in view, the police took actions against the Arizona Grill’s owner, manager and other staff and arrested two employees, Adnan Aleem and Amir Akhtar Shaikh while the police was unable to arrest the owner, namely Nadeem Mumtaz who obtained pre-arrest bail.

The two siblings, eighteen-month-old Ahmed and his five-year-old brother Muhammad, died on November 11 after having dinner at Arizona Grill in Defence. The two along with their mother went to the Chunky Monkey and later dine at Arizona Grill. The two children had started vomiting after consuming unhealthy food, which caused dehydration, kidney failure and eventually death. They were taken to South City Hospital by their relatives but one of them died on the way while another died during treatment. Their postmortems were later conducted at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The incident was investigated by the police and led to sealing of the restaurant. The police then collected the multiple samples and then sent samples of food collected from the restaurant, the victims’ house as well as from their bodies to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency as well SGS Korangi for examination which confirmed that the food at Arizona Grill had bacteria. Police officials said that they had also found a long expired food in the restaurant’s storeroom as the dangerous bacteria had also been found in samples taken from the eatery.

Medical reports revealed earlier this month had identified the consumption of sub-standard and unhygienic food as the cause for death. But the police was waiting for the final result.

DIG Odho further said that now the police have proper evidence that the children died of food poison. DIG Odho also assured that the owner will also face the punishment accordingly to law.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also took suo motu notice of death of two minor siblings in Karachi due to alleged food poisoning earlier this month and also sought a report from the Sindh government.

TWO POLITICAL WORKERS HELD

Two workers of a political party were apprehended for their alleged involvement in crimes. The arrests were made by Malir City police.

The suspects arrested were identified as Abdul Rehman and Faisal. According to District Malir police spokesperson, the suspects belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) had been managed to escape after an exchange of fire with the Rangers troops in Moinabad area during snatching bid about one year ago, adding that one of the Abdul Rehman was also injured but managed to escape.

The spokesperson further said that the suspect, Faisal was arrested by Rangers in 2016 and a case was registered against him for possessing illegal arms and drugs at Khokhrapar police station.

The police also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.

According to police officials, the suspects were also involved in various cases of robberies and other crimes in parts of a city including Model Colony, Saudabad, Malir City and Super Market. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.