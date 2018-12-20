Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The body of 11 years old boy Rizwan of Nadim Park, Gojra, who had been missing for the last five months, was recovered from a heap of garbage at Siraj Town on Wednesday. His parents identified the body from the clothes. Rizwan was the son of Akbar and had been missing since July.

Someone had dropped a letter in his house in which it was told that three boys of the same locality Usmam, Yasir and Ghulam Ghous had murdered Rizwan after committing sodomy.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to Gojra THQ hospital for autopsy. DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar told that a special investigation team consisting of expert police officers headed by Gojra DSP Khalid Mahmood Khan had been formed.

Later, DPO's spokesperson Attaullah told the media reporters that four suspects had been identified who had committed sodomy with the said child and three of them had been arrested.

He added that during initial probe the arrested accused boys have confessed to have committed sodomy with him. They had strangled him to death and after that they had dumped the body at a garbage heap.

He claimed that raids were being conducted to arrest their fourth accomplice while samples of the parts of body had been collected for forensic analysis.