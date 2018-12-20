Share:

ISLAMABAD - Government coalition partners - including MQM-P and BNP (Mengal) - have decided to support the joint opposition in the National Assembly over the non-issuance of PML-N MNA Khwaja Saad Rafique’s production orders for the ongoing National Assembly session.

The joint opposition in the National Assembly reached a consensus to raise concerns for not issuing production orders of MNA Khwaja Saad Rafique on daily basis in the house soon after first hour of National Assembly proceedings (Question-Hour).

The opposition members will prefer to stay away from the house in protest till National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser does not issue the production orders of Saad Rafique, senior lawmakers from opposition shared with The Nation.

The joint opposition including PML-N and PPP-P has been unanimously staging a walkout from the proceedings for the last one week. The government’s coalition partners so far also supported PML-N over the issue of Saad Rafique. They also asked the chair to issue production orders as it was right of the lawmaker.

Talking to The Nation, MQM-P’s Ameenul Haq said that they will support opposition on this matter. “We (MQM-P) will not become part of the boycott but would express their concerns in the house,” said MQM-P MNA.

“Saad Rafique as per the constitution has all rights to represent his constituency so the speaker should issue his production orders without any delay,” he said.

BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal had already strongly raised his concerns in this connection inside the house. Mengal also took the lead to leave the house in protest for not issuing production orders of PML-N’s senior member.

The lawmaker of his party said that they would also leave the house in protest with opposition in coming days if the production orders were not issued.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had conveyed to opposition that he was in consultation with legal adviser on this issue. However, he did not assure the opposition to issue production orders for the lawmaker in coming days.

The Accountability Court handed over Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique to the National Accountability Bureau. On December 11, NAB had arrested Khawaja brothers in the Lahore’s Paragon Housing Society case.

Political pundits said that the PTI’s senior member would not show any concern over the behaviour of its allied partners as the current session of the National Assembly might prorogue by the end of this week.