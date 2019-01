Share:

QUETTA - A miner died when an avalanche of mud collapsed on him in a coalmine in Duki area of Loralai district on Wednesday. According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Wali Khan was working in the coalmine as a mud avalanche fell on him which caused his death. Rescue team pulled out his body from the coalmine and shifted it to a nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.