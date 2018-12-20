Share:

PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has filed a reference against former federal minister Arbab Alamgir Khan and former MNA Asma Alamgir.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa filed a reference in the accountability court Peshawar after completion of investigation against Arbab, Asma and others for accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

During investigation, it was revealed that accused accumulated huge assets worth millions of rupees disproportionate to their known sources of income. Taking cognizance of the case, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started inquiry into the matter to ascertain the facts.

The reference is pertaining to the assets in Pakistan, whereas, supplementary reference regarding their foreign assets will also be filed after receipt of documentary evidence.