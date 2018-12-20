Share:

ISLAMABAD - PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is petrified of PML-N leadership that is why he is doing all he can to keep them away from the people because their very presence makes PM feel insecure.

Talking to the media outside NAB court on Wednesday, Marriyum said Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and a number of PML-N leaders were targets of the worst political victimisation campaign in recent history of the country which is abuse of power and destruction of national institutions.

PTI was unable to implicate PML-N Quaid in any corruption case or wrongdoing of public money, Marriyum stressed. Nawaz Sharif, she said, had served the country with absolute devotion and out of pure love for the people of Pakistan.

He had successfully completed a number of mega projects and by the grace of Allah Almighty a single case of corruption could not be proven against him because he treated power and public money as a sacred trust.

Marriyum said that Pakistan is currently being governed by thieves, liars and deceivers who have the most negative approach and agenda.

“PTI has a simple formula. Deceive the people with allegation of NRO on Nawaz Sharif to distract people from their governance; create the fiasco of Shehbaz Sharif’s illegal arrest while increasing electricity and gas tariffs; stage a travel ban on Hamza Shehbaz to distract public attention away from the rupee value sliding to record lows; when the people demand the promised 10 million jobs and half a million homes, point a finger at Saad Rafiq and arrest him without filing a reference; and the classic move of accusing PML-N of demanding NRO while granting the single biggest NRO to Aleema Baji”, said Marriyum.

However, despite all these attacks, PTI had failed to prove even a penny of corruption on Nawaz Sharif, she said, and added that by the grace of Allah Almighty Nawaz would emerge as winner from the remaining cases as well.

Marriyum said that Shehbaz Sharif was being subjected to worst political victimisation because Imran Khan is scared of his public appeal due to the services he had done for the masses.

The PTI govt had not been able to prove a single charge or bring forward a single incriminating piece of evidence against Shehbaz, yet they continue to abuse their power to target Shehbaz, she added.

The former Minister Information said that it was the legal and Constitutional right of Saad Rafiq that production order for him be issued.

“Speaker Asad Qaisar had said on the floor of the august House that he would never let the Parliament down. The Speaker had set a positive precedence by issuing Shehbaz Sharif’s production orders.

I hope that he honors his words and Parliamentary traditions by issuing Saad Rafique’s production orders at the earliest”, she stated.

PML-N spokesperson condemned needles victimisation of Hanif Abbasi’s daughter and said that the actions of the medical superintendent was unwarranted and unacceptable.

She said that Dr Rabia was being targeted only because she was the daughter of a PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi. What law permits the MS to record and spread a private phone-call, she questioned, and called for an inquiry into the matter.