LAHORE - A book titled ‘Waraftagi’ by poetess and journalist Naz Butt was held at a local

hotel. Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar graced the occasion as chief guest while renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad prided over the sitting that was attended by noted figures from the media.

Sarwar praised Naz and read experts from her books, saying the new book would be a beautiful addition to Urdu literature.

Amjad Islam Amjad also paid tributes to author and said that she shed light on love in her book. He was of the opinion that book will be like a “gust of fresh air for readers”.

Senior journalists Sajjad Mir and Mujeebur Rehman Shami, ex-DGPR Aslam Dogar, former ETPB chief Siddiqul Farooq, Mashhud Shorish, Poetess Yasmin Hameed, Hameeda Shaheen, poet Abbas Tabish, Collector Customs Asif Jah and other noted figures from art and literature attended the event. Nawaz Kharal was the stage secretary.