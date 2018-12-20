BUJA - A former Nigerian defense chief Alex Badeh was late Tuesday ambushed and shot dead by unknown gunmen, according to military authorities on Wednesday.
Badeh, a former Chief of Defense Staff and Air Chief Marshal, was attacked near Nigeria’s capital Abuja and died from gunshot wounds, the Air Force spokesman Ibikunle Daramola reveal this in a series of tweets.
Daramola said the late defense chief was returning from his farm when the gunmen attacked his vehicle on Abuja-Keffi expressway in central Nigeria.
A source said two others were killed in the attack. Daramola became the Chief of Air Staff in October 2012 and was appointed Chief of Defense Staff in January 2014.
