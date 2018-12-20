Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi informed the Senate on Wednesday that Islamabad has not received request to handover Dr Shakeel Afridi to the United States adding that no external pressure will be accepted in this regard.

Responding to a query during Question Hour, the minister made it clear that government would not make any compromise on national security and every decision or initiative will be taken indigenously to safeguard the national interest.

He was responding to a question by Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah, who said reports were emerging that the US had asked Pakistan to extradite Dr Afridi, the physician who allegedly helped the CIA in tracking Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

“Is there any pressure from America on the government regarding the matter of Shakeel Afridi?” the senator asked. “There is no question of it. There is neither any pressure on us nor will we take the same,” Aridi replied, adding he was not aware of any extradition request made by Washington regarding Dr Afridi.

“There will be no compromise on national security,” he said, stressing that the government’s performance was out there for everyone to see.

The minister said if such a request is received from the US, it will be put in front of the parliament, but added that the matter would fall under provincial jurisdiction after the 18th Amendment.

At this, Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed opined that it was not appropriate to term Dr Afridi’s matter “a provincial issue”.

“The same will be said about Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow,” he said, in a reference to the Indian spy who was sentenced to death in 2017 by a Pakistani military tribunal for his involvement in espionage.

“There is a difference between Shakeel Afridi and Kulbhushan,” was the state interior minister’s counterargument. Dr Afridi had been imprisoned at Peshawar Jail before he was shifted in April 2018 to Adiala Jail. In August, he was shifted to Sahiwal jail for security reasons.

Replying to another question, the Minister of State for Interior said for the first time in the history of Pakistan the government is working on policy to mainstream the local arms manufacturers.

He said under this policy products of local manufactures will be marketed in and outside Pakistan.

The Minister of State also informed the House that a policy is being evolved for uniform number plates of vehicles.

Responding to a question, Shehryar Afridi said all possible efforts are being made to ensure that quality of edible items and food products is maintained by restaurants in Islamabad strictly in accordance with prescribed standard.

He said fines have been imposed more than one hundred food outlets and restaurants in the federal capital for not following set rules.

He said regular and strict inspections are being ensured to check quality and prices of food items being sold in Islamabad.

The Minister of State said that a mega project regarding provision of clean drinking water will be unveiled soon.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Mir Kabeer Ahmed and others regarding shortage of gas supply in Sindh and Balochistan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan said there is no curtailment of gas to domestic consumers and general industry in Sindh.

He said at present CNG sector is fully operational in Sindh. He said the only sufferer is captive industry and it has been decided that Sui Southern Gas Company will provide fifty percent indigenous gas of Sindh while rest will be made available from other sources.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said total production of Pakistan’s petroleum production stands at fifteen percent, while eighty five percent of the commodity is imported.

He said total production of all the four provinces is three thousand five hundred MMCFD, while LNG of eight hundred MMCFD is imported.

He said Punjab produces one hundred fourteen MMCFD, Sindh two thousand three hundred MMCFD, Balochistan six hundred eighty MMCFD, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa four hundred five MMCFD.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has also taken notice of the issue and an inquiry is also underway in this regard. The Chair referred the matter to concerned Standing Committee for further deliberations.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said all possible measures are being taken to fulfil the commitments made with the people of erstwhile FATA.

He said 1.35 billion rupees will soon be released under Agency Development Fund. He said FBR has taken steps regarding tax exemptions announced for the tribal people.

Ali Muhammad Khan said election will be held in tribal districts next year to elect sixteen members for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from the area.

Earlier, soon after the Question Hour, National Party (NP) Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo submitted a privilege motion on reports of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) allegedly preparing to act against him.

“I have been accused of purchasing property worth billions,” the senator said, claiming that his wife, daughter and nephews had been implicated as well.

“I challenge NAB to form a JIT against me,” he said, adding that if even that is not enough, he was ready to appear before a committee formed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Bizenjo claimed that he “unfortunately” had a hand in the appointment of the current NAB chairman. “I supported him because he belonged to Balochistan,” the NP president added.

His remarks came as Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla revealed that he had written letters to the NAB chairman and all members of the upper house, barring them from appearing before the accountability watchdog without approval from the Senate chairman’s office.

“No senator should appear before NAB without taking permission from the Senate chairman office,” Mandviwalla said while speaking in the house.

He said this protocol should be followed if a member receives any notice from the bureau. “If NAB forces you to come, make it clear that the bureau should communicate with the Senate chairman office,” he added.

But the opposition parties remained unconvinced, with Opposition Leader Raja Zafarul Haq demanding that the NAB chairman be summoned to the upper house to explain the bureau’s recent steps against parliamentarians.

“This process will not support with your letter,” Haq told Mandviwalla, adding that the NAB chief should be called for discussing the rules with him. He also demanded that a special committee be formed over the issue.

But the deputy Senate chairman stressed that the opposition parties should wait for the NAB chairman to respond to his letter.

Senator Mushahidullah claimed that besides NAB, some ministers were also conducting the “media trial” of opposition lawmakers. “Opposition members are arrested but only inquiries are carried out against government members,” the PML-N senator alleged, adding that the same treatment should also be meted out to Prime Minister Imran Khan, his sister Aleema Khan, and others.

The House was adjourned to meet again today (Thursday) at 2:30 pm.