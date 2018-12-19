Share:

Islamabad-A delegation from NOVARTIS pharma led by Chief Executive Officer, Imran Rahseed met the Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi to explore various horizons of joint-ventures regarding healthcare facilities for the underprivileged Thalassaemia patients of the country.

During the meeting, CEO NOVARTIS pharma showed his willingness to join hands with PBM in the social sector under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also assured his determined support to PBM for launching more Thalassaemia centres throughout the country. MD PBM underlined the need of realizing the collective responsibility to mitigate the sufferings of ailing humanity.

The Managing Director also expressed his gratitude to NOVARTIS team for their exceptional services in helping poor patients of Thalassaemia associated with PBM. MD PBM Aon Abbas Buppialso re-asserted the government’s resolution for the well-being of vulnerable populace of the country by carrying out the proactive tasks to facilitate them with the fundamental needs of life like food, clothing, education, medical care, self-reliance and socio-economic rights.