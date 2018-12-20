Share:

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that One Belt One Road Project will change the fortune of this region.

He was addressing at the inaugural session of two-day International Conference at Lahore Garrison University in Lahore.

He said that government universities of AJK are doing significance work in IT sector. He said that soon 3G and 4G services will be launched over there.

He appreciated the holding of such conference for promotion of IT sector. He also lauded the role of Lahore Garrison University in IT sector.