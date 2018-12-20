Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi says that Pakistan armed forces are one of the most experienced forces in the world and we are proud of our armed forces.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Maritime Security Workshop in Lahore on Thursday, he said that Pakistan Navy, despite its limited resources, has effectively safeguarded the maritime frontiers of the motherland.

He said that steps have been taken to stop foreign intervention in the affairs of Balochistan.

The President said that trade activities will be increased in the future due to Gwadar Port.

He underlined the need for the construction of new ships for the Navy.