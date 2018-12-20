Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan greatly values its ties with Turkey and the people of Pakistan have great respect for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He was talking to the National Defence Minister of Turkey General (R) Hulusi Akar, who called on him at his office in Islamabad on Thursday.

“We admire the socio-economic progress made by Turkey under the visionary leadership of President Erdogan”, PM added.

Expressing satisfaction over the upward trajectory of Pak-Turkey relations, the prime minister said that Pakistan was keen to further strengthen its cooperation with Turkey in all areas of mutual interest including trade and defence cooperation.

General (R) Hulusi Akar felicitated the Imran Khan on being elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan and conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said that the Turkish leadership looks forward to the visit of prime minister to Turkey which would help further strengthening of the existing ties between the two countries.