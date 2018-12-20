Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal says India should allow the international institutions to probe brutalities on the innocent Kashmiri people in the Occupied Kashmir.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said India is committing ceasefire violations at Line of Control to divert the world's attention from its atrocities in the held valley.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan strongly condemns genocide of defenseless Kashmiri people by the Indian forces.

He said India cannot suppress the voice of freedom of Kashmiri people by the use of force.