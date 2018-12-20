Share:

JOHANNESBURG - Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revved up talks about his bowling attack ahead of the three-match Test series against the Proteas starting on 26 December.

The Pakistan bowling attack was impressive in the 2-1 series loss to New Zealand in the UAE recently, with leg-spinner Yasir Shah picking up the man of the series award for a plethora of wickets in the series.

Now with Mohammed Amir recalled and teenaged fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, set to get his first taste of Test cricket outside of the UAE, the Pakistani bowling lineup has the potential to trouble the South African batsmen in their own backyard.

Arthur says that his men have the necessary skill to get 20 wickets to win a Test match in his native country. “Our bowling attack is incredibly skillful in all conditions. The one thing that we do know is that we have a bowling attack that can take 20 wickets comfortably. Our only challenge is getting ourselves a total in excess of 350/400. If we can get runs on the board, we know we can get 20 wickets. We have out and out pace... Shaheen Afridi has some serious gas and Mohammed Abbas is incredibly skillful and in these conditions, he will be a real handful.”

Arthur’s sentiments could well be true, considering South Africa’s lackluster home performances with the bat earlier in the year against India, while they also struggled in the spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka recently.

Shah’s leg spin will be important for the tourists and Arthur thinks that he will play a massive role, especially at SuperSport Park Centurion in the first Test. “We have two wonderful leg spinners in Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan who are incredible to watch when they go about their work. I have watched a little of the Mzansi Super League and South Africa’s last Test match against India at SuperSport Park where the wicket has changed quite a bit over the years. If we get the same wicket which was slow and low, then Shah will definitely be in the mix.”