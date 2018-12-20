Share:

GUJRANWALA - A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) caught a patwari red-handed while receiving bribe at Narowal here. A woman, Shamim Akhtar, gave an application to the ACE that patwari Shafiq was demanding bribe from her for completion of her property transfer case. The ACE team under the supervision of circle officer Narowal conducted a raid and caught the accused while receiving bribe of Rs170,000 from the applicant. A case was registered against him.

OFFICIALS UPGRADED

Five officials of central jail Gujranwala have been upgraded. Superintendent jail Ch Asghar Ali pinned the new ranks at their shoulders in a ceremony here. It was reported that one head warden and four wardens of central jail have been granted promotion as chief warden and head wardens. Jail superintendent congratulated the promoted officials and advised them to work hard for further promotion in future.