LAHORE - Javeria Khan’s blustering knock of 62 runs powered PCB Dynamites to 12-run triumph over PCB Blasters in the Triangular One-day Women’s Cricket Championship 2018 final played SBP Sports Complex, Karachi on Wednesday.

PCB Dynamites won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision paid dividend as they succeeded in piling up a good total of 254-6 in 50 overs. Javeria Khan was severe with bat as she played 83 balls to score 62 runs with the help of eight boundaries while Sidra Amin also played an impressive knock of 61 runs off 113 balls laced with six fours. Ramin Shamim claimed 2 wickets for 43 and Aliya Riaz 2 for 56.

PCB Blasters, in reply fell short of just 12 runs, thus lost the final by 12 runs. Blasters could score 242-8 in 50 overs with Aliya Riaz played an outstanding innings of 80 runs off 84 balls laced with seven boundaries and one smashing six. Javeria Rauf also played well and struck 66 runs but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their team which lost the final by 12 runs.

Saba Nazir bowled well for PCB Dynamites as she clinched three wickets for 35 while Nashra Sandhu bagged two wickets for 35. Javeria Khan and Aliya Riaz were declared joint players of the final.

Captain of PCB Dynamites received the winning trophy and Rs 400,000 while the PCB Blasters captain got runners-up trophy and Rs 200,000. The best players of the final Javeria Khan and Aliya Riaz earned Rs 10,000 while best player of the tournament Aliya Riaz (256 runs, 9 wickets, 2 catches) earned Rs 25,000.

BRIEF SCORES:

PCB DYNAMITES: 254-6 in 50 overs (Javeria Khan 62, 8x4s, 83 balls, Sidra Amin 61, 6x4s, 113 balls, Ramin Shamim 2-43, Aliya Riaz 2-56)

PCB BLASTERS: 242-8 in 50 overs (Aliya Riaz 80, 7x4s, 1x6s, 84 balls, Javeria Rauf 66, 5x4s, 1x6s, 105 balls, Saba Nazir 3-35, Nashra Sandhu 2-35).