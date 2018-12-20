Share:

LAHORE - Adding insult to injury, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Wednesday ordered the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to pay 60 per cent of the costs incurred by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and an ICC panel during the two boards’ legal wrangle over a bilateral series agreement.

“The Dispute Panel,” an ICC statement said, “has determined that the PCB should pay 60 percent of: “(a) the [BCCI’s] Claimed Costs; and (b) the administrative costs and expenses of the Panel... (including, without limitation, the fees of the Tribunal members, and the costs and expenses they incurred in relation to this matter), the figure whereof is to be supplied to the PCB by the ICC.”

The PCB now has to face up to the added insult of paying the India board nearly $2million in legal costs. Last month, the PCB’s attempt to claim $63 million from the BCCI for two bilateral series that did not take place in 2014 and 2015 was rejected by the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC).

Furthermore, the ICC said that its judgement on the matter is “binding and non-appealable”. The PCB had filed the compensation case against India during former chairman Najam Sethi’s era. The board’s stance in the case was that the Indian board had signed an MoU with Pakistan in 2014 in order to restore the bilateral series between the two countries which have remained suspended for the last 11 years. However the BCCI has refused to honour their commitment and have not implemented the conditions agreed in the MoU.

PCB officials were hopeful for a decision in their favour in the compensation case but the verdict announced on November 20 went against them. As is the norm in arbitration cases such as this, the winning party claims legal costs from the losing side, which the BCCI had done. Those claims were submitted a week after the decision.

As with the final decision, there was a morsel of consolation for the PCB in that the panel decided they would not have to pay full costs. The Pakistan board had earlier spent close to $1 million on the case alone. Though neither party has made the total amount public, 60percent is understood to come out to roughly $2 million. For a board that already does without playing India at bilateral cricket, or at home in Pakistan, that will be an especially unwelcome blow.

“The PCB notes the ICC Dispute Panel’s decision on BCCI’s claims for their legal expense incurred on the PCB-BCCI dispute,” the board said. “The award of significantly lesser costs than claimed by BCCI reflects that PCB’s case had merits. The PCB, however, reiterates its disappointment in the original decision/award given against it.”