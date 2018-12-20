Share:

ISLAMABAD - The export of petroleum group and coal products surged by 60.84 percent during first five months of current fiscal year to $216.723 million against same period of the previous year's exports worth $134.742 million.

According to latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), petroleum crude's exports increased by 97.39 percent to $104.162 million in July-November (2018-19) as compared to the exports of $52.77 million during same period of previous year.

Similarly, the export of petroleum products also witnessed growth of 27.8 percent as it went up from $58.68 million in July-November (2017-18) to $74.998 million in the corresponding period of current year. Export of petroleum top naphta surged to $37.56 million from $23.288 million in the period under review last year thus showing an increase of 61.3 percent.

On year on year, the export of petroleum and coal products however witnessed a decrease of 23.51 percent to $29.17 million in November 2018 as compared to the exports of $38.133 million.

Petroleum crude export also plunged by 100 percent during November 2018 as compared to same month of last year as its export was recorded zero during the month while in same month of last year export of petroleum crude stood at $19.7 million.

Similarly export of petroleum products increased by 8.4 percent to $19.9 million during the months from $104.45 million in same month of last year.

The export of petroleum top naphtha witnessed a 100 percent increase to $9.17 million in November from zero export in same month of last year.

Meanwhile, food imports into the country during first five months of current financial year reduced by 9.28 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2018-19, country spent $2.486 billion on import of different food commodities as compared to import of $2.720 billion of same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The import of milk, cream and milk food for infants decreased by 23.58 percent as 28,322 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth $82.407 million was imported as compared the 39,005 metric tons worth $107.841 million of same period of last year.

The imports of dry fruits and nuts reduced by 79.89 percent and came down from $15.728 million to $78.219 million as about 11,050 metric tons of dry fruits and nuts were imported as against the import of 57,691 metric tons of same period of last year.

During the period under review, about 60,210 metric tons of spices valuing $65.602 million were imported as compared to 56,022 metric tons costing $66.671 million of the corresponding period of last year, which was down by 1.60 percent.

However, in last five months, about 95,977 metric tons of tea worth $250.413 million was imported as compared to import of 74,302 metric tons costing $230.509 million of the corresponding period of last year.

It may be recalled that food group import into the country during the month of November, 2018 decreased by 7.55 percent as it was recorded at $ 480.869 million as compared to $520.146 million of the corresponding month of last year.