Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/Lahore General Hospital has donated Rs6.257m for dams. The amount has been collected after deducting two days salary of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, PGMI/LGH. Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that construction of more and more reservoirs was necessary for Pakistan facing serious challenges of climate change. He said that any delay in construction of dams could prove disastrous for Pakistan. Referring to Chief Justice Dam Fund, he said that it was a step in the right direction. Appreciating the sprit of employees, he urged every segment of the society to come forward and contribute in the national cause of saving future generations from drought.