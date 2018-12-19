Share:

ISLAMABAD-The pharmacy council and the universities running the pharmacy departments have failed in resolving the pending registration problem of students and the circumstances have forced them to protest on roads, The Nation learned on Wednesday. Dozens of students from various universities including University of Quaid-i-Azam (QAU), Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), University of South Asia, Shah Abdul Latif University and University of Poonch gathered outside the pharmacy council and protested against the issue of non-registration.

The pharmacy council and the universities running pharmacy departments remained at loggerheads for months regarding registration of the students who were admitted in the pharmacy programs without obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the pharmacy council. Both sides finally had agreed on conducting the exam of the students enrolled in the pharmacy departments of the universities and pay the penalty to the council equivalent to the fee of each student.

The exam of the students was to be held by the pharmacy council for the registration of the students. Students on protest informed The Nation that despite of conducting the exam the issue of the registration has not been resolved. Waqas Ali from QAU informed The Nation that the exam conducted was more subject specific than the pharmacy related. She said that students felt like it was intentionally held to fail the students.

He added that QAU had the highest passing percentage amongst other universities and it was less than 10percent. In other universities above 95percent students failed the exam, she said. He also said that two papers carrying 100 marks each were conducted and majority of the students failed in paper-I in the range of 90-99 marks. Another student Fatima Ahmed complained that the officials from testing service kept making video of the students, while the exam was also held in a dilapidated building.

She said that administration has informed students that re-exam will be held in next four months approximately which is also a waste of time. Faizan Ahmed from the University of South Asia said that there were around 1000 students who were affected due to negligence of their universities and pharmacy council.

He said that the pharmacy council conducted the exam out of the syllabus and a vast majority of the students didn’t pass it. He said that only 02percent students passed the exam held. He also said that meanwhile the universities also didn’t pay the penalty fee committed with the council and finally students are again on the road. Another student from Shaheed Benzair Bhutto University Shirngal said that students are running from pillar to post for the registration for last five years, but no forum is addressing their grievances. He said that the test conducted by the council was out of context and majority of students didn’t pass it. Student Shahpear Shaheer said that he though passed the exam but still is deprived off from the registration and staging the protest.

Students held sloganeering against the pharmacy council and universities and urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the issue. President Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) Dr Asad Hafeez talking to The Nation said that court had ordered to conduct the exam of the students and register the students who were able to pass it.

He said that the exam would be conducted periodically after every 2-3 months. He said that the pharmacy council didn’t conduct the exam itself it only monitored the exam. He said that a committee was formed which took input and syllabus from every related university. He added that the committee passed the syllabus to third party which prepared the questions and held the exam.