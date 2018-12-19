Share:

Almost 11 years ago, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had decided not to see a sky full of colourful stars that the month of February was associated with. With imposing the ban on kite flying died a centuries-old cultural festival “Basant”. However, the provincial government of Punjab is thinking to revive the cultural festival considering peoples longing for the banned festival. People have already welcomed the decision of the provincial government regarding the reconsidering of the ban on Basant. The provincial government seems determined to celebrate the historic cultural event in Lahore, as it has already constituted an eight-member committee that will deliberate on means to mitigate the possible inconveniences that the festival may create.

The government taking cautious measures in advance to deal with the hazards of the festivals is a sensible move. While the Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, will make the final decision regarding the festival, it is about time to put forward a case for the revival of the festival. Basant added a lot to the enthusiasm of Lahore. People from all over the country and the world used to visit Lahore to observe the festival. Moreover, the ban on Basant left too many people unemployed. With imposing the ban the previous government, indeed, secured the human cost. However, the economic toll on the lives of those who were associated with the business of kite making did not create any sympathy in anyone’s heart for the families of those who knew no other alternative earning.

Without any doubt, the government can make arrangements that ensure the happening of the event without any human loss associated with the festival. Chalking out a plan in this regard is not rocket science. The government have vast lands without human populations where it can make arrangements for holding Basant. A ban on motorcycling in the vicinity of such areas for a few days will not create hurdles for ordinary people. Also, the government can consider the option of giving licenses to authorised dealers who will sell string for kite flying.

The festival if takes place will not only create employment opportunities for many, it can generate revenue for the provincial and district governments. A little planning will not only ensure that no human loss occurs, but it will also help in reviving the festival which once was an essential part of Lahore’s culture. No nation in the world has ever banned cultural celebrations where inconveniences and difficulties can be mitigated. Why is Pakistan then reluctant to find a solution to the challenges that come with Basant?