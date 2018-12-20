Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet which will discuss a 26-point agenda.

Finance Minister Asad Umar will brief the cabinet regarding the fall in expenditure during the meeting which will be held at the PM Office at 11:30am.

The cabinet is expected to discuss FATA reforms and the formation of a federal commission to review Islamabad Master Plan.

Furthermore, formation of local government boards, approval for a maximum limit for the price of medicines and the Pak-Afghan plan of action for repatriation of migrants are also part of the agenda.