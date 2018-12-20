Share:

KAMALIA - PML-N leader Ch Asadur Rehman said in a press conference that the inflation rate was less than five percent in the PML-N period. He said: “The PML-N had improved economic situation of the country. The money that Saudi Arabia has provided cannot be spent; it is for keeping in deposit only. The propaganda of the country-looters is entirely false.”

He added: “The whole world agrees that there has been a lot of progress in Punjab as compared to the other provinces. I have done record development work in my area. I completed the water supply schemes in Pir-Mahal and Kamalia, which are currently fully functional. In the past fifty years, there was no water supply scheme in any one village, while I got approved water supply schemes in 50 villages and completed them on time.”

He stated: “The PML-N was also able to cope with prevailing loadshedding and even prepare for the future. The transmission lines were improved by spending billions of rupees. The grid station will not have to be upgraded for the next 25 years. We also worked to deliver Sui gas in the villages and started the project to deliver Sui gas facility to 50 villages which is now close to completion.” He maintained: “The previously laid 8” diameter Sui gas pipeline in Kamalia was a failed project as it could not handle the load. Hence, a new 10” line, costing Rs8 billion is being laid to improve the gas pressure.”

He pointed out that the development works in Punjab had been reduced by 50 percent. “The local bodies’ funds have been stopped. The Punjab government itself has not done any development work nor are funds being issued to local bodies.