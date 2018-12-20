Share:

The Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday decided to launch a public contact campaign across the country in case the deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references.

As per details, a meeting of the PML-N Central Organising Committee was held in the opposition leader’s chamber at the Parliament House. The PML-N supermo presided over the meeting as party president Shehbaz Sharif, and other leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Asif Kirmani, Abdul Qadir Baloch, and Marriam Aurangzeb were in attendance.

Sources said that it was decided that a public contact campaign would be launched across the country if the former premier was convicted by the accountability court, which was to announce its verdict in the remaining references against him on Dec 24 (Monday).

Hamza Shehbaz will spearhead the campaign. The proposed campaign would be launched from Dec 30 when the party would organise an event in Lahore in connection with its foundation day. Hamza and other senior party leadership would address the event.

Sources said that the PML-N leadership further decided to contact other opposition parties. A day earlier, the accountability court hearing the Al-Azizia and Flagship references against former PM reserved its verdict and will announce it on Monday (Dec 24).