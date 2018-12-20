Share:

LAHORE - After the accountability court reserved decision in Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia references against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the party has become active to weigh different options anticipating both aspects of the verdict.

Party sources say that their leadership is in informal talks so far and is likely to meet soon for drawing a line of action to meet any situation and to decide about the commanding role in the party. Sources say Nawaz Sharif and other senior members of the party are in touch to assess the possibilities and what the party would do in any eventuality. They say generally the party is optimistic about the court verdict, however, it is not closing its eye to the other side of the picture to keep the party intact and in the leading role in opposition. Party Quaid Nawaz Sharif last day also held meeting of the PML-N leaders in Islamabad wherein various options were considered.

They say worrisome aspect of the matter is that Party President Shehbaz Sharif is in custody and in the second tier leadership wherein in Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif also figure much, are facing ordeal in their own way. Maryam has been quiet over the last four months and her scant political activity, which she had kept on through social media and twitter, is also stalled. She was convicted to jail in Avanfield reference and is now free after Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence. NAB appeal against high court is pending before the Supreme Court and that by the Sharifs against the conviction. As such, Maryam Nawaz’s political role mostly depends on the outcome of the appeals. Her current political hibernation suits to neutralize the harsh wording and stance she had adopted in public rallies in the past so that conditions do not get worst for her, opine the observers.

In view of the political observers Hamza is suitable for Punjab leadership of the party than the centre.

The party at moment is keeping its finger crossed to see what decision is passed by the accountability court on December 24. The vibes going off from media and the intellectual sides about likely decision by the trial court is being taken note of by the PML-N leadership to prepare for any situation.

Given the situation, the party needs Nawaz or Shehbaz Sharif free to steer the party out of the leadership crisis and play frontline role on the opposition side as it will not only deny political space to the partners and the rival political forces but also save the party from internal rifts and groupism. There is a segment in the party susceptible to accepting pressure and taking independent line when opportunity is available. That element has been kept well under control by the Sharifs throughout and possibility cannot be ruled out about denting the party, if it found a field day in the absence of the Sharifs. Sensing sentiments of the party workers and taking decisions in case of adverse situation, is also an aspect that needs a good leadership role to take care of.

The party will as such, like to resort to the legal option to get the bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on medical grounds, for which, it has been learnt, a case is being prepared after latest reports have detected re-eruption of cancer cells in his body while he is serving judicial custody in Ashiana Housing Project. On the hindside of this matter, is the reference in Ashiana, which is quite ready at the end of the NAB for filing before the trial court. As such the fate of Shehbaz is likely to hinge on the contents of the reference and how strongly it is opposed by Sharif. In legal term, a weak ground of the reference may benefit the accused. Shehbaz now attends the party meetings only when he is in Islamabad on transit remand to attend the assembly session. Otherwise, his public life is restricted due to court custody.

In order to fill the leadership gap, a five-member panel of senior PML-N politicians was constituted last month and after a small patch of reaction on the issues, the same appears to have gone to the background.

The party has leaders like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, and some others who are trusted fellows of Sharifs. These leaders can play a leading role in case situation goes worse after December 24.

Talking to this scribe senior leader and City President of the PML-N Pervez Malik said the party was hopeful that justice will be done to Nawaz Sharif in the reference. He said no decision has been taken so far as to who will come forward to control affairs of the party in case elder Sharif faces difficult situation. However, he said, the party was intact and strong and will fight out case for liberty of the Sharifs, who had rendered highly valuable services for the country and the nation during their rule over the country.