Rawalpindi-Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan on Wednesday launched a special search operation in Mohalla Inayat Shah and its surrounding areas in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation and searched 109 houses while over 739 persons were interrogated and checked. He said, three notorious drug peddlers namely Zahid Hussain, Ali Abbas and Ghulam Hussain were netted during the search operation and police recovered 55 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district, he added.