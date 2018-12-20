Share:

Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday submitted an application in Election Commission of Pakistan to file a reference to disqualify Prime Minister Imran Khan and get the details of assets possessed by him.

While talking to media outside the office of Election Commission, PPP leader Farhat Ullah Khan Babar said that some contradictions are found in the property of Imran Khan. Similarly, PPP has contacted ECP to know the details of property of Faisal Wada. The party has also given application to FBR and SECP for knowing the details of taxes paid by PM’s sister Aleema Khan and regarding the anonymous accounts of Jagangir Tareen.

He said that the PM gave the detail of his property and assets to Election Commission of Pakistan at the time of contesting elections, but PPP got some evidences that Imran hid some of his property from ECP and his transactions are also suspicious.

“At the moment the situation is that the JIT is made to probe nameless accounts of other leaders, but no one is asking the members of ruling party’s leaders. PPP is not against the accountability but it should be without any discrimination,” he added.

He said that it is not possible to keep different standards for some people and remaining political parties will face the music.