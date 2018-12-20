Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expecting his arrest before the new year, close aides said on Wednesday.

Zardari, the Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman, believed the arrest will only increase his popularity and damage the government’s reputation, the aides told The Nation.

Over the weekend, Zardari had said that the jail was his ‘second home’ and he was not afraid of arrest. “This will be a misunderstanding of the government that we fear arrests. We only want to save the state institutions,” he said.

The Joint Investigation Team constituted by Supreme Court has almost concluded the probe into fake accounts case against Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur involving suspicious transactions worth billions. The JIT has traced money laundering and properties purchased in London, Canada, France and Dubai from the illegal money.

Yesterday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Zardari was ineligible to continue as member of the National Assembly under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

He claimed an apartment belonging to Zardari had been traced in Manhattan, New York which he had not declared in his assets and under article 62 and 63 he should be disqualified. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has directed its Sindh lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman to file a reference against Zardari.

PPP sources said Zardari had taken party leaders into confidence on the cases against him and predicted his arrest this month. “The PPP leaders have asked him to fly to his hometown (Nawab Shah) or Larkana and wait there for the authorities to arrest him. Zardari himself believes he could be arrested during the December 27 rally (in Garhi Khuda Bux to mark former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary) or even before that day. Zardari will continue to move wherever he decides to stay (during the coming days),” said one source.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said Zardari had been imprisoned for 11 years in the past for ‘undone’ crimes. “The PPP is used to victimisation. We don’t fear arrests. We will not run away,” he contended.

Yesterday, the PPP had said that it can form alliance with any party according to the political situation. Party leader Nafisa Shah the PPP can form alliance with any party to stop the government’s aggression. “We will take decisions according to the situation,” she had said. Her comments came amid rumours of reconciliation between Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

An accountability court yesterday reserved verdict in Flagship Investment and Al-Aziziya references against Nawaz Sharif. The Accountability Court will announce the decision on December 24.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar condemned the government’s decision to put Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir’s names on the Exit Control List. “Putting the names of elected members of parliament on ECL is an authoritarian and dictatorial step. To stop them from travelling abroad is a negation of basic human rights, civil rights and democratic rights,” Senator Khokhar, the spokesperson to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said yesterday.

He said the decision proved the PTI-led government was working on ‘some different agenda.’ “PTI wants to target all democratic forces. This will lead to chaos. By placing Dawar and Wazir’s names on ECL, PTI government is behaving like dictators and this is why we say that Imran Khan is a Selected Prime Minister.”

Senator Khokhar said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to “end the opposition parties and finish democracy” but the PPP will not let him turn this country into ‘One-Unit.’ “We will not let this government impose a one-party rule in Pakistan. Imran Khan should not hide behind institutions. He should own what he is doing.”

Meanwhile, PPP leader Munawar Anjum - in a reaction to Fawad Chaudhry’s allegation that Zardari owned a flat in the US - said that there was a character named Saifur Rehman who used to claim similar things but he had to kneel before Asif Ali Zardari and seek forgiveness.

Imran Khan, he said, should ask his ministers to display caution while issuing such controversial statements that bring shame to the government.

“How does Imran Khan’s sister (Aleema Khan) own properties worth millions abroad? Fawad Chaudhry should answer questions about Imran Khan’s sisters’ properties if he is so keen regarding accountability. History is witness to the fact that whosoever accused PPP leadership of corruption had to face embarrassment,” he said.