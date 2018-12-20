Share:

ISLAMABAD - PTI-led coalition government has decided to file a disqualification reference against Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari for allegedly concealing assets with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, Federal Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain claimed that a flat in the ownership of former president and PPPP chief Asif Ali Zardari was found in America, which he had not shown in the assets declaration form in breach of Article 62 and Article 63.

Concealment of assets is a compoundable offence under these articles of the constitution and person could be disqualified and barred from holding the public office even for life or some specific period of time.

Fawad said that the party has deputed party leader MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman to file a disqualification reference against PPPP President Asif Zardari in Election Commission of Pakistan, which would likely be filed today (Thursday).

Confirming it to media, Khurrum Sher Zaman Wednesday said that he would finalise the reference against Asif Zardari and would file it with the Election Commission of Pakistan today (Thursday).

Fawad in media chat claimed that Asif Zardari owned apartment in Manhattan, New York, but he had not shown it in his assets declaration form with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister maintained that Asif Zardari had not declared this apartment in the nomination papers filed in the ECP so his party would move Election Commission of Pakistan against him under Article 62/63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He further informed that the party had directed MPA Khurram Sher Zaman to file a petition seeking his (Zardari’s) disqualification,” announced the minister.

When the minister’s attention was drawn toward the properties of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda abroad, he said that Vawda had declared his assets and nothing was concealed by him.

Fawad claimed that Asif Zardari may have owned several other properties abroad for this one he was sure he owned it and had not declared in his assets declaration form with Election Commission of Pakistan.

To another question Fawad said that the cases against Asif Zardari, Kh Saad Rafique and others were not framed by PTI but they were already in the pipeline when PTI government was formed.

He further said that they have given a free hand to investigation agencies to hook up all those involved in looting and plundering the national wealth. This crackdown against corruption had given positive signals abroad and more and more foreign investors have shown interest to invest in Pakistan.