KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on information, Law and Anti-Corruption Murtaza Wahab has advised all restaurants and hotels owners to improve standard of their foodstuff and also hygienic conditions adding that failing which, restaurant and hotels would be closed down and owners arrested.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the provincial adviser said the Sindh Food Authority was fully proactive and performing its obligations accordingly and added that authority was has started action against eateries in Karachi which would be expanded throughout the province.

He said that two children had died due to consuming poisonous food stuff at a Clifton restaurant. “Government reached to conclusion of the incident of two children death through coordinated efforts and investigations of Sindh Food Authority, Police and Health Department,” he said and added that two arrests have been made in Clifton restaurant incident. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Sindh Food Authority has decided to launch aggressive campaign against the eateries, confectionery and food related factories soon and urged upon the owners to improve the quality of their food stuff and hygienic conditions and strict action would be taken against those who failed to comply with the standards of Sindh Food Authority.