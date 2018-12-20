Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a raid on Wednesday recovered Rs18.8 million in cash stacked away at the residence of a senior official of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) of the United Nations in Islamabad.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Rawalpindi branch conducted the raid. The cash seized had been allegedly taken by the suspect as kickbacks from a company, sources said.

Taking notice of the incident, Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani has ordered an inquiry into the matter. A three-member investigative committee has been instructed to complete the inquiry within three days.