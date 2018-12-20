Share:

UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Pakistan in January, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will visit in February.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced this while briefing the press after Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the names of MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir’s have been taken off the Exit Control List. They were offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight at the Peshawar airport on November 30 by the security officials. Chaudhry said that they were stopped because they were absconding in a case. “They could’ve left after getting bail,” he said.

He remarked that cabinet members expressed their concerns and resentment over India imposing presidential rule in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The information minister said that the prime minister urged the ministries to cut down their expenses. “We have to learn to stand on our two feet,” he said, adding that the ministers and bureaucrats should implement austerity measures in their respective departments.

The premier has emphasised that ministers should keep their foreign tours as less as possible. “They should only go when it is a compulsion,” he remarked.

The prime minister has taken notice that the airport culture has not changed. Overseas Pakistanis still face the same problems they did before, Chaudhry said.

The cabinet members focused on visa regime too. He remarked that the process of getting Pakistani visa is quite difficult. Authorities have been ordered to make travelling easy to promote tourism, Chaudhry said. The journalists who want to travel to Pakistan face countless difficulties too. “We want to make the process easier for all.”