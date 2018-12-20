Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court on Wednesday discharged the contempt proceedings against former senator Faisal Raza Abidi after accepting his unconditional apology.

However, the acceptance of unconditional apology will not affect the status of other cases registered under anti-terrorism act against Abidi and the remaining cases against him will be decided on their merit.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, heading a three-judge bench, however observed that the judges could tolerate the criticism but undermining and maligning the institution could not be allowed.

He further remarked that the decorum has to be maintained and warned Abidi to be cautious in future.

The former senator had been issued contempt notice in the consequence of his derogatory remarks against judiciary in general and Chief Justice of Pakistan in particular in his interview on a private TV Channel. Abidi is currently detained in Adiala Jail and he was indicted by the ATC court three days ago. The other member of the three-judge bench were Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Justice Yahya Afridi

During the course of hearing, Justice Saeed further observed that the criticism should be in limits.

Abidi’s counsel Dr Amjed Hussain Bokhari submitted before the bench that his client had realised it after spending 70 days in jail. Justice Saeed remarked that the apology was accepted only in the contempt proceedings.

Throwing him at the mercy of the top court, the former senator in his unconditional apology had stated that he had no logic, reason or argument to defend his ‘uncalled for conduct’.

He had further stated that he fully understood that loyalty to state and obedience to the Constitution was the inviolable obligation of every citizen under Article 5 of the Constitution adding that he had learned to be more responsible and calculating in the expressions, words and actions. He had also assured that he would be circumspect in utterance in future.

After perusing the written unconditional apology the bench took lenient view and discharged the contempt proceedings with the warning to be careful in future.

Abidi was arrested on October 10 outside the Supreme Court when he appeared in contempt proceedings.

Two FIRs under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act with other enabling provisions were lodged in PS Secretariat Islamabad, and one FIR was registered by Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing.

The contents of the FIR also include sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (II) (statements conducing to public mischief), 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the state) and 109 (punishment of abetment if act abetted in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR alleged former senator of using “highly insulting and inappropriate language” against the chief justice and the judiciary in the TV interview. It also accused him of “undermining the honour of the chief justice [and] inciting the public”.