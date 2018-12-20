Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sought explanation from Sindh government for not shifting of National Academy of Performing of Arts (NAPA) theatre from Hindu Gymkhana.

A larger bench of SC headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed was hearing a plea against establishment of NAPA theatre in Hindu Gymkhana at its Karachi Registry.

The bench expressed its extreme annoyance on the provincial authorities over not shifting NAPA from Hindu Gymkhana. During the hearing, Justice Gulzar Ahmed inquired that why didn’t alternate place searched for this theatre.

Additional Advocate General Sindh replied that the provincial government did not have alternate place even for shifting its own offices. Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that if there was no any alternate place for NAPA so that it may be shifted to the chief minister house, he observed that Hindu Gymkhana is a historical site and nobody can be given permission for the construction at the site.

President of Hindu Gymkhana Association informed the bench that police and other government’s departments have already established their offices at the gymkhana premises. The bench directed the provincial government to submit its comments regarding shifting NAPA from the Gymkhana in the next hearing.

In last hearing, Additional Advocate General had informed the court that land was given on lease to NAPA in Hindu Gymkhana for 30 years, which began in 2005, on which the bench had remarked that why don’t the government open same theater in Sindh Assembly, Additional Advocate General contended that SHC gave the verdict in favour of NAPA.

The bench observed that it has been just pointing out all these issues and if written in the final order, it would become hard for the government. Sindh Government should explain its position viz-a-viz construction of NAPA theatre in Hindu Gymkhana, court directed.

In its prior observations, court stated that the officials of Sindh government, who assisted in construction of NAPA theatre in Hindu Gymkhana should be terminated particularly the officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) should be held responsible for this construction. Court sought the replies from the parties concerned by putting off the hearing.