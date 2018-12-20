Share:

Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood has said that promotion of education and dispensation of justice are the significant elements for development of the society.

Addressing a conference titled "Reclaiming Pakistaniat" in Islamabad on Thursday, he said improving the literacy rate is the biggest challenge for the government and we are full committed in this regard.

He said there will be a uniformed education system in the entire country so that we can move towards a single national certification.

The Minister also stressed the need for improving the system in order to eliminate poverty from the country.

Regarding external situation, Shafqat Mahmood said the government wants friendship and peace in our neighborhood including India and Afghanistan.

He said atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops in the Occupied Kashmir should be ended.

The Minister said our armed forces and the entire nation valiantly combated the menace of terrorism and registered mega successes .