DHAKA - The International Cricket Council Wednesday fined Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan 15 percent of his match fee for shouting at the umpire during Monday´s opening Twenty20 international against West Indies. Shakib was also handed one demerit point, his second such penalty since the introduction of the system in September 2016, for the offence during hosts’ eight-wicket defeat. Shakib now has two demerit points, having been handed one for an offence during a Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in March this year. Shakib showed dissent while batting after the umpire did not call a wide in the 14th over of the Bangladesh innings.