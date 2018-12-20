The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the police to recover 19 missing children and submit a report regarding the case by January 17.
A two-member bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, was hearing a case regarding the missing children. A recovered child was also produced in the court.
The bench expressed its concern over the disappearance of children and questioned
The court expressed its displeasure over
The bench directed the DIG Police to remain present at each hearing of the missing children case. The DIG informed the court that the Police Department was holding meetings at the IG Police office for recovery of the missing children.
Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto retorted the DIG, “We have nothing to do with the meetings, we want recovery of the children.” The court ordered the law enforcement agencies to trace 19 missing children and submit
A petition was filed by the Roshni Research and Development Welfare in 2012 seeking court orders for the provincial police to consider the missing children’s cases, who went missing from different parts of Karachi, a cognizable offence, and register FIRs in that regard.
The petition claimed that cases of missing kids were not properly investigated by the police department.