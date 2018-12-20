Share:

TANK - The dwellers of Dwatoi, a sub-town in South Waziristan Tribal district got new shopping-mall to standardise the living standard of the people.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of Mehsud tribesmen who witnessed the handing over of the mall, following inauguration by Brigadier Wahid of 55 Brigade here on Monday.

The 13 shop mall was built by Pakistan Army in line with rehabilitation steps in South Waziristan to standardise the living standard of the people of the district.

On this occasion, a colorful function was arranged which attended by elders of Mahsud tribe.

Brigadier Wahid, during the ceremony, reaffirmed the commitment to standardise the living standard of ordinary tribesmen like developed areas of the country.

Senior official of the Pak Army said that Mehsud tribe rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the solidarity of country.

The elders of the area also spoke on the occasion while lauding the efforts of Pak Army for the restoration of peace in the militancy-hit region.

They said that the sacrifices of jawans of security forces in countering terrorism would be remembered.

They maintained that Pak Army really assisted the tribal people in the hour of need, adding, they were helped in standing on their foot to face multiple challenges.

Meanwhile, the senior official of the Army on this occasion pledged to construct mosque and other facility for the inmates of the market.