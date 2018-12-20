Share:

ISLAMABAD - Complete shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for the fifth consecutive day, today, against civilian killings by Indian troops in the town.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), all shops and business establishments are closed while public transport is off road in the town.

The shutdown call was given by various civil society groups and traders’ federation of Pulwama.

The traders’ federation leaders told media that the shutdown will be observed till Friday. “A peaceful protest rally will also be taken out on Friday,” the federation members said.

On Saturday, 11 Kashmiris were killed and many others were injured in Indian forces’ brutal action in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district.