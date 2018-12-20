Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) central leader Jahangir Tareen on Thursday said that the South Punjab Public Secretariat would be setup by July 1st in the next year.

Talking to media in Lodhran, Tareen said that the work for province of South Punjab has been in progress and it would be carved out during the tenure of the PTI government.

Pointing out obstacles in the path of the new province, Tareen said that the approval for water share and the share of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award for South Punjab would be taken from the Senate.

Tareen said that the Public Secretariat of South Punjab will be setup by July 1st in 2019. He said that the noose of the accountability was being tightened, which was why the opposition has been exerting political pressure on the government.