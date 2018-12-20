Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Wednesday took a landmark decision for the revival of sports activities at educational institutions by making it compulsory for every student to take part in at least one game at school or college. In this regard, a 5-member committee has been constituted under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. The Special Secretary Higher Education and Special Secretary School Education will be members and Deputy Secretary Admin YASA&T Department will be secretary. Taimoor said the committee, as per the instructions of PM Imran Khan, will devise a proper mechanism to highlight the significance of sports for students. It will also chalk out an appropriate strategy to make at least one game mandatory for every student.–Staff Reporter