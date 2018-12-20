Share:

MULTAN - The Society for Special Persons (SSP) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Institute of Engineering Technology (PIET) for making low-cost electric wheel-chairs for easier mobility of special persons.

Society for Special Persons as NGO, has registered over 18,000 special persons hailing from South Punjab, said Chairperson SSP Zahida Hameed while talking to APP here.

"So far most of the special persons purchased such chairs from bazaars. SSP inked MoU with Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Technology", she said. To a query about any other electric wheelchair manufacturing unit in the country, Zahida observed that the country lacked electric wheelchair manufacturing unit.

She informed that special persons had to purchase imported wheelchairs whose cost was around Rs125,000. She added that SSP was already preparing customised wheelchairs. "Now, it would upgrade customised wheelchairs into electric wheelchairs with the cooperation of Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Technology, a local technical college.

She hoped that these products would cost about Rs30,000 to 35,000.

She appealed to the government to install a manufacturing unit for mass production of low cost wheel chairs.

When contacted an electric wheelchair user Muhammad Farhan, a resident of Tariqabad, informed that he received it as gift from his elder brother, and favoured preparation of low cost electric wheelchairs.