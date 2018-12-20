Share:

LAHORE - It was another dull day for the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where it closed in the red for the 3rd consecutive session, losing 53 points (or -0.14%) and closing at 38,063 points. Weak macros, expected decline in corporate earnings and lower international oil prices continued to drag index progress.

Economic jitters and surging oil supplies from the US to Russia hammered oil again, with crude suffering its biggest decline in more than three weeks. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery fell US$3.64 to US$46.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest since Aug. 30, 2017. Resultantly, E&P’s continued to drag the KSE-100 index as they ate away 127 points.

Investor participation continued to improve today as traded volumes rose by 11% to 101m, while traded value increased by 14% to US$34m.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood unveiled the government’s plan to present a mini budget soon in which they intend to reduce duties on raw materials in order to give boost to the country’s exports. Likewise, Finance Minister Asad Umar has also hinted that the government may introduce another ‘mini-budget’ to address the economic challenges facing the country.